Overview

LiquidFun is a 2D rigid-body and fluid simulation C++ library for games based upon Box2D. It provides support for procedural animation of physical bodies to make objects move and interact in realistic ways.

Stable releases of LiquidFun are available for download from github.com/google/liquidfun/releases.

LiquidFun source code is available for download from github.com/google/liquidfun

Discuss LiquidFun with other developers and users on the mailing list. Report issues on the issues tracker or post your questions to stackoverflow.com tagged with "liquidfun".

Testbed

You can write LiquidFun code in C++, Java, or JavaScript. Here is our testbed program ported to JavaScript. It runs LiquidFun in your browser.

Documentation

Trailer

Examples

The following videos show the Testbed application demonstrating LiquidFun's fluid simulation functionality. The videos are recordings of Android build of the Testbed application.

Dambreak

An initially rectangle shaped wall of water particles falling under gravity and crashing around a rectangular space.

Elastic Particles

Three groups of elastic particles interacting with a circular rigid body.

Particles

Water particles falling under gravity into a container with a circular rigid body displacing them.

Surface Tension

Three different colored groups of particles with surface tension demonstrating attraction and color mixing.

Wave Machine

Water sloshing around an oscillating container.