Specs are a necessary part of communicating UX to engineering. It's often difficult and time consuming to deliver the data required to replicate motion on device. With Inspector Spacetime you can generate this data alongside the reference quicktime, with just one click.
Download
The script is open source and also available on GitHub.
Usage
Select a pair or several pairs of keyframes and click the giant button. Your comp will be duplicated and resized to create space for all the useful spec data to live right alongside the reference animation.
A new text layer is generated with all the selected element data. Raw text may be edited. Enabling the expression will update style and live values.
Spec data is based on the overall transition time. Markers are placed at the time of the first and last selected keyframes as a reference for the transition time. Moving the start and end markers updates:
Spec Layer Name heading comes from the layer name itself.
Keyframe data output:
Add-ons
If it's hard to see what's being spec'd, you can grey out the layers below what you want to focus on. To isolate layers, click to add an isolation adjustment layer and drag it below your focused layers.
Created with every spec, a counter is also available as its own layer. Create a millisecond counter with a defined start and end point. Start the timer at the beginning of the transition to easily illustrate the global start time.
One element is often known by multiple names, which can be confusing. Click the pointer button to draw lines between spec data and visual elements.
Why the dumb name?
Named after the Doctor Who parody from the underrated NBC comedy Community. It was a really great show.
Inspector Spacetime. It's a bad pun. But I'm a dad. I can't help it.