Sketch Shape AE Shape Layers Notes

Vector Path Layer with appropriate strokes and/or fills

Pencil Path Layer with only stroke

Line Path Layer with only stroke

Arrow Unsupported Since AE doesn't support end shapes, it cannot drawn an arrow. Instead the shape will be drawn as a simple path line.

Rectangle Rectangle Primitive shape with top-left anchor point

Oval Ellipse Primitive shape with top-left anchor point

Rounded Rectangle Rectangle Primitive shape with corner rounding

Star Path Layer with appropriate strokes and/or fills

Polygon Path Layer with appropriate strokes and/or fills

Triangle Path Layer with appropriate strokes and/or fills

Sketch Text AE Text Box Allows multi-line and justification

Options Unsupported Decorations (underline, strike-through), Lists, and Text Transform are not supported in AE

Color Text Color

Size Size Comes across native and the layer itself is scaled to compensate for the comp size

Alignment Paragraph justification

Width (auto/fixed) Unnecessary With text boxes, this setting is not needed

Character Spacing Tracking

Line Spacing Text animator line spacing Applied with text animators since Leading is not scriptable

Paragraph Spacing Unsupported Not scriptable in AE

Fill Color Text animator color Additional Fills are applied with text animators. Fills override base color. Fill blending modes are not supported.

Stroke Color Text stroke One stroke is available in Sketch and translates to the text layer's stroke

Additional Layer Types

Combined Shape (Boolean) Shape Layer Multiple primitive shapes and paths may be combined in Sketch with Union, Subtract, Intersect, and Difference. These shapes will be combined into one shape layer with Merge Paths.

Image Imported Image Images, gradients, and textures are all rendered from Sketch and imported into AE. See sidebar.

Symbol Precomp Created once and reused in multiple comps

Group Hidden guide layer Used as a parent for grouped layers. Group parent may be used to reposition and scale all nested layers.

Masks Set Matte Effect When layers are masked inside of a group, the lowest layer will be used as the Matte for all other layers in the group

Transforms

Position Position - Comp size multiplied Layer anchor points set to top-left and positioned relative to the comp size

Size Unnecessary Scale is set to 100% for all layers (except text) and this value is used to define the layer's bounds to help draw it in AE

Rotation Unsupported Sketch uses the top left for position and scaling, yet uses the layer geometric center for rotation. Setting a rotation and position value becomes pretty tricky, so remember to Flatten the before export layer to maintain the appearance.

Opacity Opacity One of the few properties from Sketch that doesn't require crazy math to make work. yay

Blending Mode Layer Blending Mode Blending on the layer itself, not to be confused with a Fill's internal blending mode

Fills

Color Shape layer fill Multiple stacked fills may be exported. To lighten the complexity, fills must be enabled to be exported.

Blending Mode Shape fill blend mode This blend mode affects how the stacked colors affect one another, not how the layer interacts with other layers

Opacity Opacity This opacity affects how the stacked colors affect one another, not how the layer interacts with other layers

Borders/Strokes

Color Shape layer Stroke Multiple stacked strokes may be exported. To lighten the complexity, strokes must be enabled to be exported.

Position Unsupported AE cannot set the stroke position (inside, center, outside) and will default to Center

Thickness Stroke Width This value comes across identical. The scaling of the layer to the comp size is done in the shape's group transform.

Ends Line Cap Butt, Round and Projecting cap

Joins Line Join Butt, Round and Projecting join

Start/End Arrow Unsupported AE doesn't support end shapes. dang.

Shadows

Shadow Drop Shadow effect Multiple stacked drop shadows may be exported. To lighten the complexity, shadows must be enabled to be exported.

Color Shadow Color

Color Opacity Opacity Opacity is split out as a separate property in AE.

X, Y Direction and Distance Offset values are "trigonomitrized" into something AE understands.

Blur Softness

Spread Unsupported

Inner Shadows

Inner Shadow Inner Shadow layer style Only one inner shadow layer style is available in AE, so the first enabled Inner Shadow will be recreated

Color Shadow Color

Color Opacity Opacity Opacity is split out as a separate property in AE.

X, Y Direction and Distance Offset values are "trigonomitrized" into something AE understands.

Blur Softness

Spread Unsupported

Blur

Gaussian Blur Unsupported Do it in AE. It's a lot easier to control.

Motion Blur Unsupported Do it in AE. It's a lot easier to control.

Zoom Blur Unsupported Do it in AE. It's a lot easier to control.

Background Blur Unsupported Do it in AE. It's a lot easier to control.

Image Color Adjust

Hue Unsupported Effects will be exported with images

Saturation Unsupported Effects will be exported with images

Brightness Unsupported Effects will be exported with images